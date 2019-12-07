Apple will issue fix for new MacBook Pro popping sound issue

California [USA], Dec 7 (ANI): Apple is reportedly planning to issue a fix for the popping sound issue with its new 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops.

The internal Apple documents obtained by MacRumors indicate that the popping sound issue is related to the software and experienced after playback has ended while using audio apps.

Apple has confirmed that it will issue a fix in future software updates. Users are also advised not to set up service or replace the device. (ANI)

