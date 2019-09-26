Representative image
Representative image

Apple will warn if you get iPhone 11 fixed with non genuine parts

ANI | Updated: Sep 26, 2019 21:53 IST

California [USA], Sept 26 (ANI): Apple encourages users to opt for product repairs only from an authorised centre. Now, the guidelines particularly apply to the new iPhone 11 lineup for display repairs.
In its official support page, Apple stressed that if the display on any of the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, or iPhone 11 Pro Max is repaired from non-Apple repair centre, a message will appear saying, "Unable to verify this iPhone has a genuine Apple display".
While it would not affect the ability to use the iPhone, it indicates that the display is not genuine. Apple also said that non genuine display parts may cause degraded multi-touch performance or display brightness and colour issues. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 22:06 IST

OnePlus TV with QLED 4K display launches in India

New Delhi [India], Sept 26 (ANI): On the sidelines of the OnePlus 7T launch, OnePlus also introduced its OnePlus TV at an event today in India.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 22:02 IST

OnePlus 7T launches in India at Rs 37,999

New Delhi [India], Sept 26 (ANI): OnePlus has officially announced its OnePlus 7T at an event today in India. OnePlus 7T is touted to be the world's first smartphone to run Google's latest Android 10 out-of-the-box with Oxygen OS layered atop.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 21:56 IST

Alibaba releases its own AI chip to boost cloud computing

Hangzhou [China], Sept 26 (ANI): The AI race is gaining momentum and the latest to join the chip business is Alibaba which has unveiled its own AI chip called the Hanguang 80.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 21:55 IST

Amazon introduces three new Echo devices in India

California [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): Amazon continues to expand its Echo lineup with three new devices in India, including the new Echo, Echo Dot with clock, and Echo Studio.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 21:52 IST

Elon Musk warns against AI manipulating social media

California [USA], Sept 26 (ANI): In his latest take on artificial intelligence, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said that the technology may soon manipulate social media.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 21:50 IST

Microsoft adds Google Assistant support to Xbox One

Washington [USA], Sept 26 (ANI): You can now use Google Assistant with Microsoft's Xbox gaming console, the company has announced.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 23:34 IST

Google updates Hangouts Chat for improvised user experience

California [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): Google has updated its Hangouts Chat app for improved user experience on Android and iOS devices.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 23:31 IST

Google Chrome release is preventing Macs from rebooting

California [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): Google Chrome is preventing Apple Mac devices from rebooting properly, and the search giant has acknowledged that a recent release is to be blamed.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 23:30 IST

McDonald's is hiring employees using Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant

Illinois [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): The newest application of voice technology is at fast-food giant McDonald's which is using Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant to find new employees.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 23:30 IST

Mario Kart Tour goes live on iOS, Android

Kyoto Prefecture [Japan], Sept 25 (ANI): As promised, Nintendo has officially released its Mario Kart Tour for iOS and Android today.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 23:30 IST

Apple Music now works with Google Chromecast

California [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): Apple Music has finally added support for Android devices via Chromecast.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 23:30 IST

Microsoft makes ElectionGuard available for everyone for secure,...

Washington [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): Microsoft has announced that it is making its ElectionGuard open-source software development kit (SDK), available to everyone.

Read More
iocl