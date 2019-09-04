Asus releases world's most graphically powerful StudioBook One

Taipei [Taiwan], Sept 4 (ANI): At the ongoing IFA 2019, Asus took the wraps off its latest StudioBook One, touted to be the world's most graphically powerful laptop.

The Asus ProArt StudioBook One is the only laptop to come equipped with Nvidia's Quadro RTX 6000, providing the graphical edge to the device, the official website notes.

It features a 15-inch 4K UHD display, 9th-gen Intel Core i9 processors, 24GB GDDR6 VRAM,

32GB DDR4 memory, 1TB SSD, three Thunderbolt 3 ports, and Windows 10 Pro. Details on the pricing and availability are yet to be officially announced. (ANI)

