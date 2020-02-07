'Awesome' Neuralink update is coming soon: Elon Musk

California [USA], Feb 5 (ANI): Tesla CEO Elon Musk has revealed that his side startup Neuralink, which is working on brain-computer interface technology, will show off a new update later this year.

Musk did not elaborate on the update but called it just "awesome", in his usual cryptic manner. Last July, Musk said that the tech has already allowed a monkey to control a computer with its brain in tests. Human trials were planned for the end of 2019, which Musk now says could happen this year, Cnet reports.

The potential of the technology is phenomenal, however, Musk warned that implantation for patients with brain damage is a long road. The company will first focus on the safety and ease of use, before understanding the utility and risks involved in the technology.(ANI)

