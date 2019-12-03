BenQ launches new eye-care monitor in India

New Delhi [India], Dec 3 (ANI): BenQ launched today a new eye-care monitor GW2480T that boasts health-focused features and is targeted at school students.

The 24-inch BenQ GW2480T monitor comes with height adjustment feature and boasts eye care technology with low blue light and flicker-free performance for enhanced vision care and ergonomics, the official press release notes.

The monitor is available on Amazon at Rs 11,990. It is also available at all leading IT retailers in India. (ANI)

