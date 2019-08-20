Tokyo [Japan], August 20 (ANI): Final Fantasy VIII is officially returning as Final Fantasy VIII Remastered with graphical enhancements and more options for customised gameplay.
As announced through the official Twitter handle, the remastered version will be available starting September 3 on the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Steam.
The Final Fantasy VIII Remastered is available for pre-order through the official channel at USD 19.99. (ANI)
Final Fantasy VIII Remastered to launch in September
ANI | Updated: Aug 20, 2019 23:43 IST
Tokyo [Japan], August 20 (ANI): Final Fantasy VIII is officially returning as Final Fantasy VIII Remastered with graphical enhancements and more options for customised gameplay.