Final Fantasy VIII Remastered to launch in September

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 22:15 IST

US adds 46 Huawei affiliates to its Entity List

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 19 (ANI): The DoC also announced the extension of its Temporary General License (TGL) allowing limited time use of goods from Huawei and affiliate companies. This license is set to expire 90 days from today, TechCrunch reports.