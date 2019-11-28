Floppy disk with Steve Jobs' autograph valued at USD 7,500

California [USA], Nov 27 (ANI): Late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs is revered in the world of technology. So much so that his signature is enough to fetch more value than the current iPhone model.

As Cnet reports, a floppy disk signed by Jobs is put up by auction house RR Auction for an estimated value of USD 7,500.

The floppy disk contains Macintosh System Tools 6.0 software, dating back to 1988. In September, the original Toy Story movie poster signed by Jobs fetched over USD 30,000. (ANI)

