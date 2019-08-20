FogCam, internet's oldest running web camera is shutting down on August 30

San Francisco [USA], August 20 (ANI): Ten days from today, FogCam, the internet's oldest running web camera, will air its final transmission from atop the San Francisco State University.

Since the past 25 years, FogCam has provided the world with stunning views of the city's famous fog, known to locals as Karl, Engadget reports.

However, as it has become challenging over the years to continue live streaming, its creators Jeff Schwartz and Dan Wong have decided to shut it down. They wrote on Twitter that the internet has changed a lot since 1994 but FogCam will always have a special place in its history. (ANI)

