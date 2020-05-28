Fujifilm's X Webcam app turns mirrorless cameras into webcams

California [USA], May 27 (ANI): The Japanese camera maker Fujifilm has released a new app called Fujifilm X Webcam that enables certain X-series and GFX-series mirrorless cameras to be used as ultra-high-quality webcams.

The Fujifilm X Webcam works over USB, letting you benefit from much sharper lenses and larger image sensors than the potato camera in your laptop. The users are even able to use Fujifilm's renowned film simulation modes, The Verge reported.

Fujifilm X Webcam works with the X-H1, X-Pro2, X-Pro3, X-T2, X-T3, X-T4, and all GFX cameras. The app is free, and right now it's only available for Windows computers. (ANI)

