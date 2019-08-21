Google Docs gets live edits feature for visually impaired users

California [USA], August 21 (ANI): Google Docs is making it easier for the visually impaired to keep track of real-time updates made by collaborators in a given document with a new feature.

A 'Live edits' feature allows users to view a periodically updated summary of changes in a convenient sidebar, according to the official blog.

To enable the feature, open the Accessibility settings and check 'Turn on screen reader support' and then select 'Show live edits'.


