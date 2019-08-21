California [USA], August 21 (ANI): Google Docs is making it easier for the visually impaired to keep track of real-time updates made by collaborators in a given document with a new feature.
A 'Live edits' feature allows users to view a periodically updated summary of changes in a convenient sidebar, according to the official blog.
To enable the feature, open the Accessibility settings and check 'Turn on screen reader support' and then select 'Show live edits'. (ANI)
Google Docs gets live edits feature for visually impaired users
ANI | Updated: Aug 21, 2019 23:02 IST
