Google set to bring Microsoft 365 integration to ChromeOS

Washington {US], January 31 (ANI): American tech giant Google has said that it's planning to add Microsoft 365 integration to ChromeOS later this year making it easier for users to install the app and open files.

According to The Verge, an American technology news website, ChromeOS already supports the Microsoft 365 and OneDrive Progressive Web Apps (PWAs), but there's a promise of "new integration later this year on ChromeOS, making it easier to install the app and open files."

This new integration will include a guided setup to install the Microsoft 365 app and connect OneDrive accounts to the ChromeOS Files app.



This OneDrive integration will also see documents in the Files app moved over to Microsoft's cloud storage when they're accessed within the Microsoft 365 app. That's a lot better than OneDrive users having to use the current Android or PWA apps that don't integrate into the Files app on ChromeOS, reported The Verge.

Google says more details on the integration will be shared "in the coming months," with ChromeOS testers in dev and beta channels able to access the integration a little early.

Microsoft first attacked Google's Chromebook laptops in a commercial nearly 10 years ago as part of the company's "Scroogled" campaign. The software maker has been consistently wary of Chromebooks taking over the lucrative role of low-cost Windows laptops in education and businesses.

Chromebooks have since become incredibly popular with students in the US, causing Microsoft to again demonstrate its fears over ChromeOS in 2017, as per The Verge. (ANI)

