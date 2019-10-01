Google starts testing Assistant in Chrome for ticket booking

California [USA], Oct 1 (ANI): Google has reportedly started testing a new feature for Chrome that leverages its Assistant-based automation engine, Duplex.

As 9to5 Google reports, the company appears to be rolling out the voice-based reservation system for movie ticket booking in Chrome.

The Duplex option will be available when you are looking for showtimes. Supported screens will show the Google Assistant prompt to 'Buy tickets' for a quick ticket booking. (ANI)

