Google to launch Pixelbook Go with 4K display: Report

ANI | Updated: Sep 24, 2019 23:21 IST

California [USA], September 24 (ANI): In addition to its Pixel 4 lineup, Google is also expected to introduce its new laptop series and if the latest reports are anything to go by, the Pixelbook Go may make its debut at the October 15 event.
According to Cnet, the Pixelbook Go is likely to feature a 13.3-inch, 16:9 screen, and come in 1080p and 4K models.
The 4K model will be high-end and will come with the 'Molecular Display' branding as seen on the Google Pixel Slate tablet. Configurations are likely to include Intel Core m3, i5 or i7 processors, up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 23:22 IST

Xiaomi's Mi Mix Alpha is a screen that happens to be a smartphone

Beijing [China], September 24 (ANI): All-screen phones are passe. Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has gone a step ahead with its latest Mi Mix Alpha that features what is called a 'Surround Screen'.

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 23:20 IST

Adobe's Fresco illustration app for iPad launched

California [USA], September 24 (ANI): Adobe has announced the availability of its latest painting and illustration app Fresco for the iPad, on the App Store.

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 23:18 IST

Google launches Play Pass

California [USA], September 24 (ANI): Google's anticipated monthly subscription service for ad-free games and apps, Google Play Pass, is now officially available.

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 23:17 IST

Kik messaging app shutting down

Glasgow [Scotland], September 24 (ANI): Messaging app Kik is officially shutting down, the company's CEO Ted Livingston has announced.

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 23:11 IST

Samsung releases 43.7-megapixel sensor with tiniest pixels

Seoul [South Korea], September 24 (ANI): Samsung today launched a new 43.7-megapixel sensor that packs in it tiniest ever 0.7-micrometer pixels.

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 22:05 IST

Apple iPhone 11 Pro is sturdier, stress test reveals

California [USA], Sept 23 (ANI): The latest trio of the Apple iPhone 11 lineup is out, giving testers an early chance to dissect them. In the latest, the trio underwent stress test by protection plan provider SquareTrade and the results are assuring.

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 22:02 IST

Samsung Galaxy Fold is coming to US on Sept 27

Seoul [South Korea], Sept 23 (ANI): The wait for the first foldable smartphone by Samsung is finally going to be over with the Samsung Galaxy Fold officially hitting the stores this week.

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 21:03 IST

Google resumes human reviews of Assistant recordings with...

California [USA], Sept 23 (ANI): After facing backlash for permitting human reviewers to listen in to Google Assistant conversations, the search engine announced today that it is resuming its practice, albeit with stricter guidelines.

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 21:00 IST

Sony says PlayStation 5 will consume less power

Tokyo [Japan], Sept 23 (ANI): At the UN Climate Summit 2019, Sony announced that it has taken measures to reduce the power consumption of its gaming products.

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 20:44 IST

YouTube Music starts rolling out 'Discover Mix' to take on Spotify

California [USA], Sept 23 (ANI): YouTube Music has started rolling out a new feature to help users discover music other than curated playlists based on their listening history.

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 19:04 IST

Skullcandy launches wireless earbud Sesh in India

New Delhi (India), Sept 23 (ANI): Skullcandy launched Sesh, a truly wireless earbud for an Elevated Music Experience in India on Monday.

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 20:54 IST

YouTube makes a U-turn after verification policy change sparks uproar

California [USA], September 21 (ANI): A day after announcing changes to its verification policy for creators, YouTube is rethinking its own decision.

