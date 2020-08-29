GoPro Hero8 can now be used as webcam on Windows

Washington [US], August 28 (ANI): GoPro will now allow people using Windows systems to use its Hero 8 action camera as a webcam.

According to The Verge, the experience is still in the beta version of the system.

Though GoPro cannot be a replacement of DSLR or mirrorless camera as the webcam, but it comes with better image quality than the inbuilt webcam of the laptop.

The Verge reports that GoPro says that a number of popular videoconferencing services already support the beta software on Windows. Some of these services include Zoom, WebEx, Slack and Google Meet. (ANI)

