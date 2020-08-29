Washington [US], August 28 (ANI): GoPro will now allow people using Windows systems to use its Hero 8 action camera as a webcam.
According to The Verge, the experience is still in the beta version of the system.
Though GoPro cannot be a replacement of DSLR or mirrorless camera as the webcam, but it comes with better image quality than the inbuilt webcam of the laptop.
The Verge reports that GoPro says that a number of popular videoconferencing services already support the beta software on Windows. Some of these services include Zoom, WebEx, Slack and Google Meet. (ANI)
GoPro Hero8 can now be used as webcam on Windows
ANI | Updated: Aug 28, 2020 15:44 IST
