High-end Google Pixelbook Go with 4K display is now available

California [USA], Dec 14 (ANI): You can now purchase the top-end model of the Google Pixelbook Go with an enhanced display, more RAM, and storage.

The Pixelbook Go with 4K display, 16GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage is powered by a Core i7 processor, the official product page notes. This configuration is priced at USD 1,399, and available on Amazon and the Google Store.

While you will be spending almost double the amount on the high-end configuration, you will not be getting the 'Not Pink' variant just yet. (ANI)

