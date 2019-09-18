IBM to soon build 53-qubit quantum computer

New York [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): IBM has announced that it will soon build a 53-qubit quantum computer, the largest universal quantum computer available for external use yet.

As TechCrunch reports, the new machine will be a part of IBM's new Quantum Computation Center in New York State, which is essentially a data centre for the company's quantum machines. The centre will feature five 20-qubit machines with the number growing to 14 within the next month.

The new 53-qubit quantum computer introduces new techniques for launching more reliable systems for cloud deployments and features compact custom electronics. The new system is scheduled to go online in mid October. (ANI)

