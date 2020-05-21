Intel acquires Rivet Networks, the maker of 'Killer' wifi cards

California [USA], May 21 (ANI): Intel has acquired Rivel Networks, the maker of Killer-branded NICs (network interface cards) responsible for managing connection in laptops and computers.

Killer's own networking products were noteworthy for providing gaming-centric features like minimizing latency to keep you from missing a beat in-game, and prioritizing network traffic for games and other applications that need it the most, The Verge reported.

Rivet Networks has been a competitor to Intel in the NIC space for over a decade. With this acquisition, Intel can capitalize on the gaming market. (ANI)

