Intel teases modular gaming NUC 9 Extreme 'Ghost Canyon' at CES 2020

Las Vegas [USA], Jan 6 (ANI): At the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020, Intel gave a sneak peek into its gaming-focused mini PC, the NUC 9 Extreme 'Ghost Canyon'.

The teaser confirms Intel's plans of building a tiny modular desktop gaming PC that lets you swap out the CPU, GPU, memory, storage, and ports easily, The Verge reports.

The resulting computer would be just 5 litres in volume. Intel says the modular, mini PC will support up to Intel's H-series Core i9 processors. Details on pricing and availability are yet to be announced. (ANI)

