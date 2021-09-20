Leaks suggest Microsoft Surface Pro 8 will have 120Hz display, Thunderbolt support

Washington [US], September 20 (ANI): American tech giant Microsoft will be launching a new Surface Pro 8 model next week and a new leak of the upcoming device appears to have revealed exactly what to expect from it.

According to The Verge, a Twitter user recently published a photo of the Surface Pro 8 from what appears to be a retail listing. The account claimed the Surface Pro 8 will ship with a new 13-inch 120Hz display with narrow bezels and two Thunderbolt ports.



Last week, the outlet has reported that the Surface Pro 8 would ship without USB-A ports, in favour of USB-C and Thunderbolt. They also reported that Microsoft has been testing 120Hz displays for the Surface Pro lineup. The leaked image and specs line up with what was heard from sources familiar with Microsoft's plans.

The leak also revealed that Microsoft is moving towards removable SSDs on the Surface Pro 8. This matches with the Surface Laptop 4, Surface Pro X, and the business-only Surface Pro 7 plus and will henceforth make it easier for businesses to swap out drives.

The company has planned a Surface hardware event on September 22, 11 AM ET / 8 AM PT onwards, where it's expected from the company to announce the Surface Pro 8, a Surface Go 3, a newly designed Surface Book 4, an updated Surface Pro X, and the successor to the Android-powered Surface Duo, as per The Verge. (ANI)

