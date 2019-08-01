Lenovo launches AI-enabled Yoga S940 ultraslim laptop, Yoga A940 all-in-one desktop

New Delhi, July 31 (ANI): Lenovo launched two new devices from its Yoga series today. The Yoga S940 is powered by artificial intelligence and boasts advanced and display technologies. The Yoga A940 is an all-in-one desktop aimed at content creators.

The Yoga S940 is touted to be the world's first laptop with contour glass that wraps around its bezels for an enhanced edge-to-edge screen experience. It is packed with up to 8th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, Windows 10, up to 16GB LPDDR3 memory and up to 1TB of storage.

The Yoga A940 features a 27-inch QHD IPS touchscreen display and a rotating hinge for seamless flexibility and stability while sketching or annotating with a digital pen. It comes with Lenovo Precision Dial for precise selections. The S940 is available at the starting price of INR 139,990 while the Yoga A940 all-in-one desktop will be available at a starting price of INR 169,990. (ANI)

