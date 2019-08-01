Representative Image
Lenovo launches AI-enabled Yoga S940 ultraslim laptop, Yoga A940 all-in-one desktop

ANI | Updated: Jul 31, 2019 23:09 IST

New Delhi, July 31 (ANI): Lenovo launched two new devices from its Yoga series today. The Yoga S940 is powered by artificial intelligence and boasts advanced and display technologies. The Yoga A940 is an all-in-one desktop aimed at content creators.
The Yoga S940 is touted to be the world's first laptop with contour glass that wraps around its bezels for an enhanced edge-to-edge screen experience. It is packed with up to 8th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, Windows 10, up to 16GB LPDDR3 memory and up to 1TB of storage.
The Yoga A940 features a 27-inch QHD IPS touchscreen display and a rotating hinge for seamless flexibility and stability while sketching or annotating with a digital pen. It comes with Lenovo Precision Dial for precise selections. The S940 is available at the starting price of INR 139,990 while the Yoga A940 all-in-one desktop will be available at a starting price of INR 169,990. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 23:54 IST

Scientists develop colour-changing tattoos that can track...

Munich [Germany], July 31 (ANI): Getting tattooed has various connotations, from indicating one's status, and culture, to expressing one's aesthetic preferences. Now, scientists have used the technique to help one track their health in real-time.

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 23:34 IST

Amazon wants retailers to be packaging conscious or face fines

California [USA], July 31 (ANI): Ever ordered something from Amazon that was too small for the packaging or too complex to open? Well, Amazon wants to change this.

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 23:34 IST

US may ban social media apps with infinite scrolling, addictive...

California [USA], July 31 (ANI): Popular apps including Snapchat, Facebook and YouTube may come under fire if the US government agrees to pass a bill that seeks to ban apps exploiting human psychology.

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 23:34 IST

Spotify premium subscribers cross 100 million mark

Stockholm [Sweden], July 31 (ANI): Music streaming service Spotify released its second-quarter 2019 earnings, highlighting strong growth in premium subscribers which grew 31 per cent to reach 108 million.

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 23:10 IST

Apple Card is coming in August, confirms CEO Tim Cook

California [USA], July 31 (ANI): On the sidelines of announcing its quarterly earnings, Apple also confirmed that its Apple Card will begin accepting applications starting August.

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 23:07 IST

Google Pay will now send SMS alerts for transactions

California [USA], July 31 (ANI): Google has announced that it is adding a new feature to its payments platform Google Pay that will make transactions more transparent for users.

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 23:07 IST

Apple reports all-time record revenue from services, wearables

California [USA], July 31 (ANI): Apple announced financial results for fiscal 2019 third quarter, recording a one per cent increase in quarterly revenue at USD 53.8 billion.

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 23:16 IST

LAPD officers' personal information stolen in data breach

Los Angeles [USA], July 30 (ANI): Personal information of the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officers has been reportedly stolen in what appears to be a data breach.

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 23:15 IST

Waze now allows drivers to invite riders to join carpool

California [USA], July 30 (ANI): Waze has updated its Carpool app to let drivers invite multiple riders to join a ride.

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 22:30 IST

MediaTek releases Helio G90 series for advanced smartphone gaming

Hschinu [Taiwan], July 30 (ANI): MediaTek has released a new line of chipsets, Helio G90 and G90T, which are designed to enhance the gaming experience on smartphones.

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 22:28 IST

Sound One X6 wireless bluetooth earbuds launched in India

Mumbai, Maharashtra [India], July 30 (ANI): Audio device maker Sound One added a new device to its portfolio today, the Sound One X6 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds. The wireless earbuds are equipped with mic and feature a sleek and premium design.

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 22:14 IST

Google Pixel 4 will be the first smartphone to come with Soli

California [USA], July 30 (ANI): Google has given a peek into some new features for its Pixel 4 flagship smartphone that is likely to release in October.

