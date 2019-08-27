Representative image
Lenovo launches new Legion series gaming laptops in India

ANI | Updated: Aug 27, 2019 23:16 IST

New Delhi [USA], August 27 (ANI): Lenovo launched new Legion series gaming laptops in India today. The two new series includes Legion Y740 and Legion Y540, on the sidelines of concluding its first-ever esports tournament.
The Legion Y740 is powered by NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q GPU and 9th Gen Intel Core i7 laptop processor for enhanced 4K gaming, the official release notes. Legion Y740 with a 15-inch display is available at the starting price of INR 1,29,990.
The Legion Y540 boasts NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6G GDDR6 GPU and 9th Gen Intel Core i7 laptop processor with up to 1TB SSD support. It comes with Harman Kardon speakers with support for Dolby Atmos. It is priced at 69,990 onwards for the base model with a 15-inch display. (ANI)

Verizon protects Android users from robocalls with new app

New York [USA], August 27 (ANI): Verizon will start auto-enrolling its customers to its free Call Filter app to protect them from robocalls.

Mario Kart Tour is launching for iOS, Android on September 25

Kyoto Prefecture [Japan], August 27 (ANI): The much-anticipated Mario Kart Tour is finally being launched for mobile in the coming month, the company has officially announced.

Google's Nest Hello can tell if your package has arrived

California [USA], August 27 (ANI): Google is making progress with machine learning and its latest feat is adding smarter abilities for its Nest Aware subscribers.

Ethically-made Fairphone 3 launched

Amsterdam [Netherlands], Aug 27 (ANI): Fairphone has launched the third-generation of its ethically-responsible smartphone -- Fairphone 3.

This is Realme XT, the world's first phone with 64-megapixel camera

Shenzhen [China], August 27 (ANI): Realme, and not Xiaomi, is pacing ahead to launch the world's first smartphone with a 64-megapixel camera.

OnePlus 7T, 7T Pro with triple camera setup detailed in new leaks

Shenzhen [China], Aug 27 (ANI): OnePlus 7T is not expected to arrive anytime until the next month. However, leaksters have already started giving out details on the flagship variant.

Baidu overtakes Google to become global No. 2 in smart speaker...

Singapore, Aug 27 (ANI): Chinese tech giant Baidu has overthrown Google to become number two in the global smart speaker market in Q2, 2019, according to the latest report by market analyst firm Canalys.

Lenovo launches Smart Clock, Smart Display in India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 26 (ANI): Lenovo announced its entry into the smart home market today in India with two Google Assistant-enabled devices: Lenovo Smart Clock and Lenovo Smart Display.

New Alexa skill can entertain your dog with music

California [USA], August 26 (ANI): A new Alexa skill for compatible smart speakers will make sure your pet pooch is entertained even when you are not around.

Google Nest Hub smart display launched in India

New Delhi [India], August 26 (ANI): Google India on Monday introduced its Nest Hub smart device.

Scientists develop artificial muscles that bloom, dance, and wave

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 25 (ANI): Researchers have developed an ultrathin, artificial muscle for soft robotics called an actuator.

Your network carrier may be slowing down online videos: Study

Massachusetts [USA], Aug 24 (ANI): If you have been experiencing slower video streaming on your mobile phone, you are not alone.

