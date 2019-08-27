Lenovo launches new Legion series gaming laptops in India

New Delhi [USA], August 27 (ANI): Lenovo launched new Legion series gaming laptops in India today. The two new series includes Legion Y740 and Legion Y540, on the sidelines of concluding its first-ever esports tournament.

The Legion Y740 is powered by NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q GPU and 9th Gen Intel Core i7 laptop processor for enhanced 4K gaming, the official release notes. Legion Y740 with a 15-inch display is available at the starting price of INR 1,29,990.

The Legion Y540 boasts NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6G GDDR6 GPU and 9th Gen Intel Core i7 laptop processor with up to 1TB SSD support. It comes with Harman Kardon speakers with support for Dolby Atmos. It is priced at 69,990 onwards for the base model with a 15-inch display. (ANI)

