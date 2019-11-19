Lenovo launches new ThinkBook 14, ThinkBook 15 for SMBs

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Lenovo added two new ThinkBook laptops to its portfolio, aimed at business users.

The ThinkBook 14 and ThinkBook 15 are designed for SMBs, offering a premium design in a portable form factor. As the official press release notes, both the models are built with zinc-alloy hinges and are powered with up to 10th gen Intel Core i7 6-core processor.

Both models feature narrow bezel display design, optional Smart Power On feature, and battery life of up to 12 hours. Lenovo ThinkBook 14 and ThinkBook 15 will be available starting 1st week of December at a starting price of INR 30,990. (ANI)

