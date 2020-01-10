Micron announces next-gen Crucial Ballistix gaming memory at CES 2020

Las Vegas [USA], Jan 9 (ANI): Micron announced the next-generation portfolio of Crucial Ballistix memory for gamers at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020.

The new portfolio leverages Micron die for high-speed and low latencies. It is comprised of two new lines - Crucial Ballistix and Crucial Ballistix MAX. The speeds are from 2400MHz to 3600MHz and densities of 4GB to 32GB, and 4000MHz to 4400MHz and densities of 8GB and 16GB respectively, the official release notes.

The RGB options feature 8 zones with 16 LEDs. Both the lines are available in desktop or laptop form factors. The new lineup will be available from February 4, 2020. (ANI)

