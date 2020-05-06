Microsoft offers USD100,000 for hacking its Linux OS

Washington D.C. [USA], May 6 (ANI): Tech giant Microsoft is offering a sum of USD 100,000 to hackers if they manage to break its Linux OS's security.

According to The Verge, Microsoft built a custom version of the Linux in 2019 for the OS of its Azure Sphere, which is designed for running on specialised chips for the Internet of Things (IoT) medium.

Microsoft is now asking hackers to test the security of the OS and is hence offering USD 100,000 for the breach of Secure World sandbox or Pluton security subsystem. (ANI)

