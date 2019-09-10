Representative image
Microsoft patent hints at Google Home Mini rival

ANI | Updated: Sep 10, 2019 22:09 IST

Washington [USA], Sept 10 (ANI): Microsoft appears to be working on a new portable speaker that could potentially rival the Google Home Mini in terms of design.
The patent filed with the USPTO suggests a compact circular speaker with fabric wrapped on top, charging and connectivity ports, and call control buttons, indicating it could be related to Microsoft Teams and meeting rooms, The Verge reports.
If the patent transforms to a commercial product, Microsoft may debut it at its Surface event on October 2, 2019. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 22:25 IST

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 22:24 IST

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 22:06 IST

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 22:05 IST

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 22:03 IST

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 09:54 IST

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 22:29 IST

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 22:28 IST

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 22:24 IST

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 22:23 IST

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 22:22 IST

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 22:21 IST

