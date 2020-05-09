Microsoft providing free repairs for Surface Laptop 3 screen cracks

Washington D.C. [USA], May 9 (ANI): Microsoft launched its 'Surface Laptop 3' in October, and since its launch, some users have reported cracks appearing on their laptop's screen for no detectable reason.

In February, the company first said it was investigating the issue, now they have explained a potential cause of the problem and offered free repairs to those affected, according to ZDNet.

According to The Verge, Microsoft in a support document said, "We have investigated claims of the screen cracking on Surface Laptop 3 and have determined that, in a very small percentage of cases, a hard foreign particle may cause a hairline fracture in the glass that may seem to appear unexpectedly or without visible cause."

The company added, "If you believe your Surface Laptop 3 is experiencing this issue, you are encouraged to contact our Microsoft Support to initiate a repair free of charge during the warranty period of the device."

The multinational tech company also says that you can contact Microsoft support to potentially get a reimbursement if you previously, paid for a repair that you believe should be covered by this new policy. (ANI)

