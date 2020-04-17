Microsoft releases final Windows 10 May 2020 update to testers

California [USA], April 17 (ANI): Microsoft has released the final version of its Windows 10 May 2020 update to its testers.

The update would not be rolled out automatically to machines until next month, but the Windows 10 testers can get it by opting into the 'Release Preview' ring of testing to get the final build, the Verge reported.

The new update will include some improvements to Cortana and Windows search.

Through the update, Cortana can now be undocked from the Windows 10 taskbar, and it includes the ability to choose between typing or talking to the digital assistant.

Microsoft has also added quick searches to the search home interface including weather, news, today in history, and new movies. (ANI)

