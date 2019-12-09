Microsoft to end support for Windows 10 Mobile Office apps in 2021

Washington [USA], Dec 9 (ANI): Microsoft will end its technical support for Windows 10 Mobile tomorrow, and now the company has announced that it will also end support for the Mobile Office apps in 2021.

According to Engadget, the Windows 10 Mobile Office apps will not receive any bug fixes, security updates or general technical support from January 12, 2021.

Microsoft is advising users to move to the latest Microsoft Office apps on an iOS or Android phone. While the apps, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and OneNote, will still work, users will not be able to install them on any new devices. (ANI)

