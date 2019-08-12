Microsoft to no longer sell one-off Office licences under Home Use Program

California [USA], Aug 12 (ANI): Microsoft will no longer sell one-off licences for Office 2019 as part of its Home Use Program (HUP) to push customers to buy an annual subscription.

Microsoft's FAQ page confirms that Office Professional Plus 2019 and Office Home and Business 2019 are no longer as HUP offers, Engadget reports.

The HUP allows employees at eligible companies to buy the same Microsoft products they use at work to use at home. Now, the employees will have to purchase a subscription with a 30 per cent discount, at USD 69.99 a year for Office 365 Personal or USD 48.99 a year for Office 365 Home. (ANI)

