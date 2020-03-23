Microsoft to prioritise cloud capacity for critical users

California [USA], Mar 23 (ANI): Microsoft has announced new measures to help businesses and organisations grappling with the COVID-19 outbreak and the increased usage of resources owing to people working from home.

In an official blog, the tech giant notes that it is managing cloud services capacity to support critical operations, and prioritising the needs of first responders, emergency organisations, and critical government agencies.

Meanwhile, Microsoft Teams is also helping people adapt to remote work. The company further said that any capacity constraints in any region will see top priority given to first responders and critical remote users. Microsoft is also looking at adjusting free offers to support existing customers. (ANI)