Microsoft's Cyberpunk-themed Xbox glows in the dark

Washington D.C. [USA], April 18 (ANI): Microsoft has developed a limited-edition Xbox One X console that's styled in the theme of Cyberpunk 2077 and glows in dark.

According to The Verge, Microsoft has also created a custom Xbox One controller for the bundle that will be available in June.

It's one of the more elaborate Xbox One X custom designs we've seen so far, and comes just months after Microsoft created a Jordan-themed Xbox for a promotion.

You will be able to purchase this Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X in June, three months ahead of the game's release. (ANI)

