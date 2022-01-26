Microsoft's Windows 11 to get Android apps, taskbar improvements, and more in upcoming month

Washington [US], January 26 (ANI): American tech giant Microsoft has plans to launch a public preview of its Android apps for Windows 11 next month, alongside some taskbar improvements and redesigned Notepad and Media Player apps.

According to The Verge, Windows chief Panos Panay has outlined the upcoming changes to Windows 11 in a blog post today, and they seem to be part of Windows 11's first big update.

Improvements to the taskbar include a mute and unmute feature and likely the ability to show a clock on secondary monitors. Both were missing at the launch of Windows 11, but Microsoft is still working on improving the taskbar further to bring back missing functionality like drag and drop.

The upcoming Windows 11 next month will also include the weather widget returning to the taskbar, something Microsoft started testing last month. The company would also redesign its Notepad and Media Player apps, and both include dark modes and design tweaks that more closely match Windows 11.

However, the biggest new addition will be Android apps on Windows 11. Panay said this will be a "public preview," indicating that the feature will still be in beta when it's widely available next month.



Microsoft first started testing Android apps on Windows 11 with testers in October, and the feature allows users to install a limited number of apps from Amazon's Appstore. There are a variety of workarounds to get the Google Play Store running on Windows 11, but Microsoft isn't officially supporting this.

Panay further shared a variety of stats about how important Windows has become over the past couple of years. Windows 10 and Windows 11 now run on 1.4 billion devices each month, and the PC market has experienced strong growth throughout the pandemic.

"As we reflect on what's driving this structural shift in PC demand and usage, we see three enduring trends: the rise in hybrid work and learning, shifts in entertainment habits and distribution models, and changing consumer habits for everyday tasks," said Panay.

Microsoft says it has seen a 6x increase in people using apps like Cisco WebEx, Slack, Microsoft Teams, and Zoom. Next month's Windows 11 update will also make it easier to share your screen in Microsoft Teams and other video call apps.

A new tab will appear when users hover over apps like Teams on the taskbar, and it lets them quickly share window content on a call, as per The Verge. (ANI)

