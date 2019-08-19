Minecraft to get real-time ray tracing update for enhanced visuals

California [USA], Aug 19 (ANI): Minecraft is getting a new update that will make it visually more engaging with realistic lighting and colour using real-time ray tracing technique.

The free update will be available to Minecraft on Windows 10 PCs. However, it will only be accessible to players using an Nvidia GeForce RTX GPU as it is the only graphics hardware supporting the real-time ray tracing, TechCrunch reports.

With ray tracing, visuals in the game are enhanced with lighting effects from the sun, as well as in-game materials like glowstone and lava, adding a realistic touch while retaining the pixelated essence of the game. (ANI)

