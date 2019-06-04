Mozilla Firefox makes it harder for websites to track you

California [USA], June 4 (ANI): Mozilla is taking user privacy very seriously and in its latest response, the company has updated its Firefox browser with tools to prevent websites and advertisers from tracking users.

As explained in the official release, Firefox is now rolling out the Enhanced Tracking Protection feature to all new users. The feature is enabled by default and makes it harder for companies to track your online activity.

In addition to that, Firefox's new privacy-focused features also include an upgraded Facebook container extension, a desktop extension for Lockwise to keep passwords secure across platforms, and Firefox Monitor's new dashboard to manage multiple email addresses. (ANI)

