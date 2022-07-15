New GDDR6 DRAM for GPUs introduced by Samsung

Seol [South Korea], July 14 (ANI): South Korean tech conglomerate Samsung Electronics has revealed that it has started sampling the industry's first 16-gigabit Graphics Double Data Rate 6 DRAM with 24 Gbps processing speeds.

According to GSM Arena, it is built on the 10 nm EUV process technology and is expected to boost the performance of laptop and console GPUs. The new DRAM chip will offer universal compatibility so it can have broad market adoption among graphics unit manufacturers.

Engineers at Suwon, Samsung HQ, developed an innovative circuit design and a highly advanced insulating material called High-K Metal Gate or HKMG to minimize data leakage. This means the GDDR6 DRAM will provide 30 per cent higher speeds than the predecessor.



The company's new GDRR6 lineup will also offer some low-power options for extended battery life on laptops.

It utilizes dynamic voltage switching technology that adapts to the performance requirements. The company will launch versions with 20 Gbps and 16 Gbps processing speeds running at 1.1V instead of the 1.35V industry standard.

As per GSM Arena, the company is currently sampling the new platform, meaning it is still being verified in real-life scenarios so it can hit the market in line with GPU platform launches. (ANI)

