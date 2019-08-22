The company will now be focused on making games for its own platform.
No plans for Xbox exclusive games for Switch or PS4: Microsoft

ANI | Updated: Aug 21, 2019 23:51 IST

<p>Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 21 (ANI): <a href="/search?query=Microsoft">Microsoft</a> has announced that it has no plans to release more <a href="/search?query=Xbox">Xbox</a> exclusive games on other consoles.<br /><a href="/search?query=Microsoft">Microsoft</a> spokesperson told gamesindustry.biz in a statement that there are no plans to further expand the exclusive first-party games to other consoles such as <a href="/search?query=Nintendo Switch">Nintendo Switch</a> and <a href="/search?query=Sony PS4">Sony PS4</a>. <br />The company will now be focused on making games for its own platform. For cross-platform availability of its IP, it will use its xCloud streaming service. (ANI)<br /></p>

