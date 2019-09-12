Pandora launches desktop app for Windows

California [USA], Sept 12 (ANI): Pandora launched today a new desktop app for Windows users, after the debut of its Mac app earlier this year.

As TechCrunch reports, Pandora's Windows app can be used by both free users and paid subscribers. The Windows app comes with support for podcast streaming, keyboard controls, and Pandora Modes.

Pandora's free users will have access to ad-supported stations while Pandora Plus subscribers will have ad-free stations, unlimited skips, personalised stations, and up to four offline stations. (ANI)

