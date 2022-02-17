Samsung announces MWC 2022, teases new Galaxy Book and more set to unveil at event

Seoul [South Korea], February 17 (ANI): South Korean tech giant Samsung has confirmed its presence at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022. This comes almost over a week after bringing its Galaxy S22 flagship phones to the market.

The news regarding the event was shared on Samsung Mobile's official Twitter handle. The tweet read, "Redefine tomorrow with Galaxy. Stay tuned for #MWC2022."



In the small animation released alongside the tweet, a laptop can be seen unfolding itself, before being joined by a collection of other Samsung products, including a smartwatch, smartphone, and a tablet.

The event will be streamed on Samsung's YouTube channel at 1 pm ET / 10 am PT on February 27.



In an accompanying blog post, Samsung Electronics' head of new computing R&D team Hark-sang Kim gave some hints about the company's priorities for its "next generation Galaxy Book lineup."

Kim said that the aim is to offer a "seamless experience across devices and operating systems" with different Galaxy devices working together.

No concrete specs for the laptop have been announced, but Intel is mentioned as a partner, reported The Verge.

As per GSM Arena, Samsung experiences will "transcend device and OS," and the partnership with Microsoft for access to Office, OneDrive, and Outlook will go even further to "bring even more continuity to users".

The new Galaxy Books will come with Windows 11 and One UI Book 4 on top - this is a lightly customized interface that should bring better cross-device multitasking.

The upcoming launch event comes a few short weeks after Samsung announced its latest flagship smartphone lineup, the Galaxy S22 series, as well as a new lineup of Android tablets. (ANI)

