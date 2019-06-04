Seoul [South Korea], June 3 (ANI): Ahead of Apple's WWDC event today, Samsung introduced two new lightweight laptops to its portfolio - Notebook 7 and Notebook 7 Force - that are designed to take on the MacBook Pro models.
The Notebook 7 is aimed at everyday users and boasts a near bezel-less display. It is available in 13-inch and 15-inch display models. Powering the Notebook 7 is Intel 8th generation Core processor, up to 16GB RAM, up to 512GB expandable storage.
Targeted at power users and content creators, the Notebook 7 Force boasts NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card, up to 24GB LPDDR4 RAM, up to 512GB storage with two expandable storage slots, and support for Gigabit Wi-Fi.
The Notebook 7 and Notebook 7 Force will initially be available in Korea and Hong Kong, followed by the US and Brazil later in 2019. (ANI)
Samsung announces Notebook 7, Notebook 7 Force to take on Apple MacBook Pro
ANI | Updated: Jun 03, 2019 21:36 IST
Seoul [South Korea], June 3 (ANI): Ahead of Apple's WWDC event today, Samsung introduced two new lightweight laptops to its portfolio - Notebook 7 and Notebook 7 Force - that are designed to take on the MacBook Pro models.