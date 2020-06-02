Samsung launches Odyssey G7 curved gaming monitor

Las Vegas [US], June 2 (ANI): Samsung Electronics on Monday launched Odyssey G7 gaming monitor having a curvature radius of 1000 millimeters.

The G7 monitor, which is also the world's first 1000R gaming monitor, has a 1ms response time with a 240Hz refresh rate and crystal clear QLED picture quality.

"Samsung Odyssey G7 curved monitor is the ultimate combination of curvature, comfort and competitive edge, giving gamers the advanced performance they need and demand," said Hyesung Ha, Senior Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics in an official statement.

Samsung's latest curved gaming monitor, the G7, also supports NVIDIA G-SYNC and offers players exceptionally dynamic and seamless gameplay during any scenario.

The gaming monitor will be available in June globally. (ANI)

