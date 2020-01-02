Seoul [South Korea], Jan 2 (ANI): Ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020, Samsung has introduced a new affordable notebook from its Galaxy Book line called the Flex Alpha featuring a QLED display.
The Samsung Galaxy Book Flex Alpha is a 13-inch notebook. It comes powered by 10th-gen Intel Core processor, fingerprint sensor, two USD 3.0 ports, one USB-C socket, HDMI slot, and a microSD card reader, Engadget notes.
The Flex Alpha costs USD 830 and is likely to retail in the first half of 2020. There are also high-end variants called the Galaxy Book Ion and Flex which are likely to cost over USD 1,100 and USD 1,400 respectively. (ANI)
Samsung unveils new Galaxy Book Flex Alpha QLED notebook
ANI | Updated: Jan 02, 2020 22:02 IST
