Samsung unveils new Galaxy Book Flex Alpha QLED notebook

Seoul [South Korea], Jan 2 (ANI): Ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020, Samsung has introduced a new affordable notebook from its Galaxy Book line called the Flex Alpha featuring a QLED display.

The Samsung Galaxy Book Flex Alpha is a 13-inch notebook. It comes powered by 10th-gen Intel Core processor, fingerprint sensor, two USD 3.0 ports, one USB-C socket, HDMI slot, and a microSD card reader, Engadget notes.

The Flex Alpha costs USD 830 and is likely to retail in the first half of 2020. There are also high-end variants called the Galaxy Book Ion and Flex which are likely to cost over USD 1,100 and USD 1,400 respectively. (ANI)

