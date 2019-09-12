The dedicated dark mode themes are now available on Slack’s Mac, Windows, and Linux desktop clients.
Slack launches Dark Mode for desktop

ANI | Updated: Sep 12, 2019 22:47 IST

California [USA], Sept 12 (ANI): Slack rolled out a Dark Mode for its desktop client.
The dedicated dark mode themes are now available on Slack's Mac, Windows, and Linux desktop clients, Engadget reports.
Dark Mode makes interacting with apps easier on the eyes, especially when working at night or in low-light conditions. To enable Dark Mode in Slack desktop client, go to Preferences, and then to Themes to pick from a number of available dark modes. (ANI)

