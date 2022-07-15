Windows update set to release in 2024 might be Windows 12

Washington [US], July 15 (ANI): New reports suggest that American tech giant Microsoft will be adopting a three-year OS release cycle, with the next release marked for 2024.

According to GSM Arena, the report by Windows Central stated that it's unclear whether the update will be Windows 12 or a version number of Windows 11. At the same time, Microsoft will increase the release of new features to the existing in-market Windows users.



Starting with Windows 11 22H2 (codenamed Sun Valley 2), Microsoft introduced what it internally calls 'Moments', which allows engineers to seed big features to existing users without the need for a major update.

The 'Moments' system was what allowed Microsoft to release the weather button on the taskbar in Windows 11. The company has reportedly been working on a release, codenamed Sun Valley 3 for 2023, but that has been scrapped and is now expected to be retooled into the 2024 release.

This new way of updating Windows would allow current users to get access to new features quicker, without the need to wait for the next major OS version, while at the same time allowing developers more time to test it for issues prior to release, as per GSM Arena. (ANI)

