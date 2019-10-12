Worldwide PC shipments grew 1.1 per cent in Q3, 2019: Gartner

Connecticut [USA], October 12 (ANI): More people are buying PCs as the worldwide shipments grew 1.1 per cent in Q3, 2019, Gartner revealed in its latest preliminary results.

Shipments were calculated at 68 million units in the said period, up from 67 million units in the same quarter last year, the official release notes.

Microsoft's Windows 10 refresh cycle helped propel the growth even as there was Intel CPU shortage.

The top three vendors were Lenovo, HP Inc, and Dell with 24.7 per cent, 22.4 per cent, and 16.6 per cent market share respectively. (ANI)

