YouTube Rewind: This is what Indians watched the most in 2019

New Delhi [India], Dec 6 (ANI): As the yearly tradition, YouTube also revealed what people in India watched on its platform this year.

The most viewed music video globally in 2019 was Daddy Yankee & Snow - Con Calma, while the top trending video in India was Khandeshi Movies- Chotu Ke Golgappe, and the top trending music video in India was Rowdy Baby - Maari 2, the official blog notes.

YouTube also revealed how women content creators have also grown in a short span of three years. In 2016, there was just one woman creator with over a million subscriber base, that figure is now at 120 women creators with over a million followers. (ANI)

