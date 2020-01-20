Dell wins CIO Choice Awards 2020 for 'Most Trusted Brand' in 8 categories

Mumbai, Maharashtra [India], January 20 (ANI): Dell Technologies won the CIO Choice Awards 2020 for the most trusted brand in eight categories.



The award has been conferred to the technology brand for the large enterprise segment. The winning categories include Servers, Data Protection Solutions, Storage, Hyper-Convergence, Laptops, Desktop, Performance Workstations, and Display Monitor, the official release notes.



The winners of CIO Choice 2020 were determined by an independent CIO voting survey from across the country on product performance, customer satisfaction and continued customer service. (ANI)

