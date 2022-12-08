Elon Musk called out by PETA for 'Neuralink' animal testing

Los Angeles [US], December 7 (ANI): The multi-billionaire has run into murky waters with PETA over animal testing in his company "Neuralink".

The animal rights organization has made its stance clear against the Twitter CEO's neurotechnology company and is even urging the users of the microblogging platform to call out Musk.

As per a report by TMZ, one of PETA's reps accused Neuralink and the University of California-Davis to be responsible for "deaths of at least 15 monkeys because of Elon Musk's quest to stick a chip in a human's brain".

According to PETA, animal experiments like these date back to at least 2 decades ago in other companies.



However, a large number of animals have died due to experiments at Neuralink in a short span of time.

"Experimenting on and killing animals is never good science, and since monkeys in Musk's experiments have also died for reasons that have nothing to do with these studies, the laboratory should be closed." TMZ quoted PETA.

Earlier, the Inspector General for the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) opened a probe into Elon Musk's Neuralink over employee complaints about animal testing, Reuters reported citing documents the news agency reviewed and sources familiar with the investigation and company operations.

The Reuters report said the company has killed about 1,500 animals following experiments since 2018. However, the total number of animal deaths does not necessarily indicate Musk's company is violating regulations, the report said.

Current and former Neuralink employees, the report added, have alleged the number of animal deaths is too high because of Musk's demands to speed research. (ANI)

