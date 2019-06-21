Representative image
FTC investigates YouTube over child privacy: Report

ANI | Updated: Jun 20, 2019 20:28 IST

California [USA], June 20 (ANI): The Federal Trade Commission is reportedly investigating YouTube over its handling of videos aimed at children.
According to The New York Times, the investigation comes after parents and consumer groups complained that YouTube collected data on young users under 13 years of age and allows harmful, adult content to appear in searches for children's content.
The investigation could result in hefty fines against YouTube. Earlier this year, YouTube faced heavy criticism when it was discovered that pedophiles used comments section on videos of children to connect with other predators. (ANI)

