Google Chrome release is preventing Macs from rebooting

ANI | Updated: Sep 25, 2019 23:31 IST

California [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): Google Chrome is preventing Apple Mac devices from rebooting properly, and the search giant has acknowledged that a recent release is to be blamed.
Google said that a recent Chrome release may have shipped with an updater bug that damages the file system on Macs with System Integrity Protection (SIP) disabled, the official blog notes. The company has paused the release as it finalises a new update to fix the problem.
Users need to boot affected machines into recovery mode and from the Utilities menu, run a series of commands in Terminal application and then reboot to restore the damaged portion of the file system. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 23:34 IST

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 23:30 IST

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 23:30 IST

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 23:30 IST

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 23:30 IST

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 23:22 IST

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 23:21 IST

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 23:20 IST

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 23:18 IST

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 23:17 IST

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 23:11 IST

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 22:05 IST

