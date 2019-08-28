Google is shutting down Hire in 2020

California [USA], Aug 28 (ANI): Google has announced that it will shut down its job listings app 'Hire' by next year.

In an official blog, the company said that Hire has been successful. However, it plans to now focus on other products in the Google Cloud portfolio.

'Hire' will be available until the end of the contract for its users or until September 1, 2020. Google will continue to support customers under contract and will provide free data export as well. (ANI)

